Edition:
United States

Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO)

OTEX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

42.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.31 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$42.25
Open
$42.36
Day's High
$42.71
Day's Low
$42.36
Volume
875,263
Avg. Vol
422,456
52-wk High
$48.28
52-wk Low
$38.65

Chart for

About

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): $11,316.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 265.28
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 1.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates