Edition:
United States

Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)

P1ZGn.DE on Xetra

18.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€18.30
Open
€18.34
Day's High
€18.70
Day's Low
€18.17
Volume
175,237
Avg. Vol
173,430
52-wk High
€18.70
52-wk Low
€12.80

Chart for

About

Patrizia Immobilien AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company operates as real estate investment entity. Patrizia Immobilien AG offers scope of services from asset to portfolio management, the management of acquisitions and disposals for property classes, as well as alternative investments and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,685.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 92.35
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about P1ZGn.DE

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires global 'fund of funds' business

* PATRIZIA ACQUIRES GLOBAL 'FUND OF FUNDS' BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia immobilien ‍wins 200 mln eur pan-european portfolio mandate​

* Says ‍fund will focus on office, hotel and residential assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Munich’s boutique Ruby Hotel‍​

* ACQUISITION TAKES PATRIZIA’S HOTEL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO TO EUR 700 MILLION Source text - http://bit.ly/2xekQFs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires over 300 new apartments in Dublin area

* ACQUIRES OF A EUR 130 MILLION PROJECT TO DEVELOP HIGH-QUALITY RENTAL APARTMENTS IN GREATER DUBLIN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien buys over 300 new build residential properties in dublin

* Says buys over 300 new build residential properties in dublin area for around 130 million eur Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien launches further share buy-back programme

* dgap-adhoc: patrizia immobilien ag launches further share buy-back programme in a volume of up to 15 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires mixed-use 'Colosseo' property in Frankfurt‍​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien H1 operating income at EUR 35.1 mln

* ‍IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, TOTAL FEE INCOME INCREASED BY 13.1% TO EUR 88.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 77.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien: public share buy-back offer

* DGAP-ADHOC: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires property project in Copenhagen

* Says buys new build residential property project in copenhagen Further company coverage:

Jul 12 2017
» More P1ZGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates