P2P Global Investments PLC (P2PG.L)

P2PG.L on London Stock Exchange

800.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.50 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
792.50
Open
791.50
Day's High
805.00
Day's Low
791.50
Volume
48,663
Avg. Vol
91,221
52-wk High
918.00
52-wk Low
721.50

P2P Global Investments plc is a United Kingdom-based company that invests in credit assets originated by peer to peer platforms and other originators of alternative assets across the globe. The Company's investment objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive level of dividend income and capital growth through... (more)

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): £645.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 80.67
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 5.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 20.75 11.32
ROE: -- 20.80 15.18

No consensus analysis data available.