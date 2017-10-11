Edition:
United States

Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

PAGE.L on London Stock Exchange

462.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.20 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
458.70
Open
461.20
Day's High
463.80
Day's Low
457.30
Volume
1,387,195
Avg. Vol
914,555
52-wk High
527.97
52-wk Low
339.40

Chart for

About

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company's segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,512.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 326.77
Dividend: 3.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 41.85 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.15 11.32
ROE: -- 15.41 15.18

Latest News about PAGE.L

UPDATE 2-British recruiter PageGroup bemoans Brexit uncertainty

* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Recasts, adds CEO, analyst comments, share movement)

Oct 11 2017

Recruiter PageGroup reports rise in Q3 gross profit

Oct 11 Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Wednesday on growth across all its regions except Britain and said it remained on course to meet full-year profit expectations.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-PageGroup forecasts in-line FY operating profit

* Q3 EMEA GROSS PROFIT ‍79.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 66.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

Oct 11 2017

RPT-COLUMN-Will markets call the Bank of England's bluff again?: McGeever

LONDON, Sept 14 In the decade since the collapse of Northern Rock crystallized the UK banking crisis, nobody would have made a single penny betting on the Bank of England raising interest rates.

Sep 15 2017

COLUMN-Will markets call the Bank of England's bluff again?: McGeever

LONDON, Sept 14 In the decade since the collapse of Northern Rock crystallized the UK banking crisis, nobody would have made a single penny betting on the Bank of England raising interest rates.

Sep 14 2017

UPDATE 1-PageGroup to pay special dividend after first-half profit rise

Aug 10 British recruitment company PageGroup will pay a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share after growth in some international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.

Aug 10 2017

PageGroup to pay special dividend after first-half profit rise

Aug 10 British recruiter PageGroup said it would pay a special dividend of 40 million pounds on Thursday, as growth in most of its international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.

Aug 10 2017

UPDATE 2-Brexit uncertainty to prolong UK hiring market weakness-PageGroup

* PageGroup sees annual profit meeting expectations (Adds CEO comments, details, background, share movement)

Jul 11 2017

Recruiter PageGroup bullish on 2017 as overseas growth continues

July 11 British recruitment firm PageGroup said full-year profit is set to rise 13 percent as growth in international markets over the second quarter offsets a weaker UK market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Jul 11 2017

UPDATE 2-PM May maps out bigger role for state in corporate Britain

HALIFAX, England, May 18 Prime Minister Theresa May promised to clamp down on executive pay, give workers a say on strategy and make it harder for foreign firms to take over British ones, as she set out pre-election plans to give the state more influence over corporate Britain.

May 18 2017
» More PAGE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates