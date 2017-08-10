Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19,000.90INR
19 Oct 2017
19,000.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-110.25 (-0.58%)
Rs-110.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs19,111.20
Rs19,111.20
Open
Rs19,273.80
Rs19,273.80
Day's High
Rs19,290.10
Rs19,290.10
Day's Low
Rs18,934.10
Rs18,934.10
Volume
695
695
Avg. Vol
13,788
13,788
52-wk High
Rs19,575.00
Rs19,575.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30
Rs12,387.30
About
Page Industries Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of garments. The Company offers knitted garments. The Company offers a range of products for men, women and children. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Jockey products. The Company holds license of SPEEDO, an... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs211,933.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11.15
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|0.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct
* Page industries ltd - profit in March quarter last year was 566.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.44 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: