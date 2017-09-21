Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)
BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies confirms name change to Paragon Banking
* CONFIRMS NAME CHANGE TOOK PLACE ON SEP 21, IS NOW PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
British lender Paragon to reorganise business lines
LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's Paragon Group of Companies said on Thursday it was reorganising its business lines to accelerate its transformation into a diversified banking group and improve efficiency.
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26
July 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.07 pct ahead of the cash market open.
UK lender Paragon lending rises $750 mln in third quarter
LONDON, July 26 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.
BRIEF-Paragon Group completes 50.0 mln pounds extension to share buy-back programme
* Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016
UPDATE 1-UK lender Paragon's H1 profit drops, but buy-to-let pipeline robust
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.
UK lender Paragon posts marginal decline in H1 profit
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled, pointing to full-year lending volumes topping its expectations.
BRIEF-Paragon H1 pretax profit falls 0.1 pct to 69.4 million stg
* Underlying profit increased by 1 pct to 70.1 million stg (2016 H1: 69.4 million stg), whilst absorbing 5.5 million stg of tier 2 bond costs