Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)
PARRO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
10.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+2.75%)
Prev Close
€10.18
Open
€10.20
Day's High
€10.46
Day's Low
€10.10
Volume
57,841
Avg. Vol
73,679
52-wk High
€13.00
52-wk Low
€6.87
About
Parrot SA is a France-based company engaged in the field of telecommunications equipment. The Company designs, develops and markets consumer products for Smart-phones and tablets, as well as technology solutions in Automotive and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) business. Additionally, Parrot designs wireless multimedia products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€315.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.17
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Parrot H1 operating loss narrows to 42.3 million euros
* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 67.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Parrot Q2 revenue at EUR 35.1 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed
* Q2 REVENUE EUR 35.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Parrot Q1 revenues up at 28.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUES EUR 28.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO