PayPoint plc (PAYP.L)
PAYP.L on London Stock Exchange
924.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.00 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
937.50
Open
915.50
Day's High
942.50
Day's Low
910.50
Volume
61,354
Avg. Vol
66,498
52-wk High
1,139.00
52-wk Low
835.08
About
PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay. MultiPay... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£630.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|68.17
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18
BRIEF-Paypoint Q1 group organic net revenue grew 4.2 pct to 28.4 mln stg
* PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 GROUP ORGANIC NET REVENUE GREW 4.2% TO £28.4 MILLION FROM £27.3 MILLION
UK's PayPoint Q1 revenue rises 4.2 pct aided by retail push
July 26 Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc said its quarterly revenue rose 4.2 percent, helped by its push towards retail services.
BRIEF-Eckoh appoints Chrissie Herbert as CFO
* Chrissie Herbert has joined Eckoh Plc today as chief financial officer and a director of company