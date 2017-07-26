Edition:
PayPoint plc (PAYP.L)

PAYP.L on London Stock Exchange

924.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
937.50
Open
915.50
Day's High
942.50
Day's Low
910.50
Volume
61,354
Avg. Vol
66,498
52-wk High
1,139.00
52-wk Low
835.08

About

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay. MultiPay... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): £630.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 68.17
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Latest News about PAYP.L

BRIEF-Paypoint Q1 group organic net revenue grew 4.2 pct to 28.4 mln stg

* PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 GROUP ORGANIC NET REVENUE GREW 4.2% TO £28.4 MILLION FROM £27.3 MILLION

Jul 26 2017

UK's PayPoint Q1 revenue rises 4.2 pct aided by retail push

July 26 Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc said its quarterly revenue rose 4.2 percent, helped by its push towards retail services.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Eckoh appoints Chrissie Herbert as CFO

* Chrissie Herbert has joined Eckoh Plc today as chief financial officer and a director of company

May 02 2017
