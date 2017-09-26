Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC * RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

U.S. payments firm Vantiv clinches $10 billion deal to buy Worldpay LONDON U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv secured a deal to buy British-based rival Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) on Wednesday in a bid to create a $29 billion global payments powerhouse. |

U.S. card firm Vantiv to announce Worldpay deal Wednesday: sources LONDON U.S. credit card payments processor Vantiv has finalised a deal to buy Britain's Worldpay and the transaction is expected to be announced on Wednesday, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

UPDATE 1-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said first-half adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

Paysafe backs $3.9 billion offer from Blackstone/CVC group Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.

