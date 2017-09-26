Edition:
Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

584.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
585.00
Open
585.00
Day's High
589.00
Day's Low
584.50
Volume
7,811,339
Avg. Vol
3,697,371
52-wk High
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21

About

Paysafe Group plc (Paysafe), formerly Optimal Payments Plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers across the world. The Company's segments are Digital Wallets, Payment Processing and Prepaid. The Company's Digital Wallets segments' fees are generated... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,847.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 488.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Latest News about PAYS.L

BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC

* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 26 2017

U.S. payments firm Vantiv clinches $10 billion deal to buy Worldpay

LONDON U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv secured a deal to buy British-based rival Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) on Wednesday in a bid to create a $29 billion global payments powerhouse. | Video

Aug 09 2017

UPDATE 4-U.S. payments firm Vantiv clinches $10 bln deal to buy Worldpay

* NYSE will have primary listing with secondary LSE listing (Adds description of Worldpay in lead)

Aug 09 2017

U.S. card firm Vantiv to announce Worldpay deal Wednesday: sources

LONDON U.S. credit card payments processor Vantiv has finalised a deal to buy Britain's Worldpay and the transaction is expected to be announced on Wednesday, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Aug 08 2017

UPDATE 2-U.S. card firm Vantiv to announce Worldpay deal Wednesday - sources

* Vantiv has until Aug. 11 to make formal bid (Adds sources on timing, terms of the deal)

Aug 08 2017

UPDATE 1-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings

Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said first-half adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

Aug 08 2017

CORRECTED-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings

Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

Aug 08 2017

Paysafe backs $3.9 billion offer from Blackstone/CVC group

Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.

Aug 04 2017

UPDATE 2-Paysafe backs $3.9 bln offer from Blackstone/CVC group

* Paysafe to divest Asia Gateway unit for up to $308 mln (Adds background, details, comments, paragraphs 2-10)

Aug 04 2017

Paysafe recommends takeover offer from Blackstone/CVC consortium

Aug 4 Paysafe Group said its board had unanimously recommended a takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners valuing the payments processing company at 2.96 billion pounds ($3.89 billion).

Aug 04 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates