Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)
584.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.50 (-0.09%)
585.00
585.00
589.00
584.50
7,811,339
3,697,371
600.53
229.21
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,847.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|488.25
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18
BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC
* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
U.S. payments firm Vantiv clinches $10 billion deal to buy Worldpay
LONDON U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv secured a deal to buy British-based rival Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) on Wednesday in a bid to create a $29 billion global payments powerhouse. | Video
U.S. card firm Vantiv to announce Worldpay deal Wednesday: sources
LONDON U.S. credit card payments processor Vantiv has finalised a deal to buy Britain's Worldpay and the transaction is expected to be announced on Wednesday, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
UPDATE 1-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings
Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said first-half adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.
Paysafe backs $3.9 billion offer from Blackstone/CVC group
Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL], the latest in a string of deals in the sector.
