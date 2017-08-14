Edition:
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBBG.DE)

PBBG.DE on Xetra

12.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
€12.39
Open
€12.48
Day's High
€12.56
Day's Low
€12.41
Volume
216,816
Avg. Vol
358,757
52-wk High
€13.00
52-wk Low
€8.54

About

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG is a Germany-based bank for real estate finance and public investment finance. The Company is engaged in three core business areas: Public Sector Finance, Real Estate Finance and Debt Instruments. Public Sector Finance includes the financing of public sector investments in the fields of infrastructure,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,680.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 134.48
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about PBBG.DE

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank CEO says won't rule out asset purchases

Aug 14 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank CEO during conference call

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank CEO says won't rule out asset sales

Aug 14 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank CEO during conference call

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank now sees FY profit at upper end of range

* Pre-Tax profit up over Q2 2016, by more than 30% to €56 million

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 1-German lender NordLB prepares unit sale to repair balance sheet - sources

FRANKFURT, July 12 German state-backed lender NordLB is preparing a sale of its property lender Deutsche Hypothekenbank as it seeks to repair its balance sheet following heavy writedowns related to its exposure to bad shipping loans, people close to the matter said.

Jul 12 2017
