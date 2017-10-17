Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (PCAR4.SA)

Edition:
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar,... (more)

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino cools talk of Amazon deal as it posts higher sales

* Q3 sales 9.2 bln euros (Adds detail, background and executive comment)

Oct 17 2017

Brazil's GPA sees falling food prices weighing on 3rd-qtr revenue

SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian retailer GPA SA expects a drop in prices for food staples to weigh on revenue in the third quarter, executives told analysts on a Wednesday earnings call.

Jul 26 2017

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin

SAO PAULO Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Jul 25 2017

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin

SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Jul 25 2017

UPDATE 2-Retailer Casino confident on profit goals after French sales growth

* Eyes 20 pct rise in H1 group operating profit (Adds CFO comments, analyst, shares)

Jul 13 2017

UPDATE 1-GPA surges on profit margins, Brazil rebound still to come

SAO PAULO, April 28 Shares of GPA SA jumped to a 20-month high on Friday after Brazil's biggest retailer reported stronger profit margins at its struggling supermarkets but executives said the fruits of a nascent economic recovery are still to come.

Apr 28 2017

Brazil's GPA says retail-to-wholesale conversions beating forecasts

SAO PAULO, April 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, has seen better-than-expected results from turning its Extra hypermarkets into Assai cash-and-carry stores and is accelerating investments in those conversions, its chief executive said on Friday.

Apr 28 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit as inflation eases

SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a swing to a profit in the first quarter as easing inflation helped the profitability of food sales and ongoing job cuts kept a lid on costs.

Apr 27 2017

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit in first quarter

SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, posted net income of 215 million reais ($68 million) in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of 157 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Apr 27 2017
