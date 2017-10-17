Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (PCAR4.SA)
80.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ -0.16 (-0.20%)
R$ 80.16
R$ 80.16
R$ 80.26
R$ 78.97
523,600
879,544
R$ 81.39
R$ 47.56
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 21,316.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|266.45
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino cools talk of Amazon deal as it posts higher sales
* Q3 sales 9.2 bln euros (Adds detail, background and executive comment)
Brazil's GPA sees falling food prices weighing on 3rd-qtr revenue
SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian retailer GPA SA expects a drop in prices for food staples to weigh on revenue in the third quarter, executives told analysts on a Wednesday earnings call.
Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin
SAO PAULO Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin
SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
UPDATE 2-Retailer Casino confident on profit goals after French sales growth
* Eyes 20 pct rise in H1 group operating profit (Adds CFO comments, analyst, shares)
UPDATE 1-GPA surges on profit margins, Brazil rebound still to come
SAO PAULO, April 28 Shares of GPA SA jumped to a 20-month high on Friday after Brazil's biggest retailer reported stronger profit margins at its struggling supermarkets but executives said the fruits of a nascent economic recovery are still to come.
Brazil's GPA says retail-to-wholesale conversions beating forecasts
SAO PAULO, April 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, has seen better-than-expected results from turning its Extra hypermarkets into Assai cash-and-carry stores and is accelerating investments in those conversions, its chief executive said on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit as inflation eases
SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a swing to a profit in the first quarter as easing inflation helped the profitability of food sales and ongoing job cuts kept a lid on costs.
Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit in first quarter
SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, posted net income of 215 million reais ($68 million) in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of 157 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)
|€17.87
|+0.16
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
|$87.44
|+1.04
|Lojas Americanas SA (LAME4.SA)
|R$ 18.58
|+0.19
|Lojas Americanas SA (LAME3.SA)
|R$ 15.47
|+0.09
|Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (JMT.LS)
|€15.52
|-0.16
|Rallye SA (GENC.PA)
|€15.71
|+0.01