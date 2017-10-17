PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)
PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
360.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
PC Jeweller Limited is a jewelry company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, retail and export of jewelry. It offers a range of products including 100% hallmarked gold jewelry, certified diamond jewelry and other jewelry, including silver articles, with a focus on diamond jewelry and jewelry for weddings. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs142,283.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|394.36
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18
BRIEF-PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business
* Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business
BRIEF-PC Jeweller June-qtr profit up about 27 pct
* June quarter profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.07 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-PC Jeweller allots 179.2 mln shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
* Says allotted 179.2 million shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u94hZv) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PC Jeweller approves increase in share capital to 7 bln rupees
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital to 7 billion rupees
BRIEF-PC Jeweller March-qtr profit rises
* PC Jeweller Ltd - March quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 787.8 million rupees