Edition:
United States

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

PDG.L on London Stock Exchange

29.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
29.75
Open
30.00
Day's High
30.00
Day's Low
29.00
Volume
704,335
Avg. Vol
2,678,024
52-wk High
39.25
52-wk Low
27.50

Chart for

About

Pendragon PLC is an automotive online retailer. The Company's principal market activities are the retailing of used and new vehicles and the service and repair of vehicles (aftersales). Its segments are Stratstone, which consists of its vehicles, truck and commercial vans brand, including the sale of new and used motor cars,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.36
Market Cap(Mil.): £413.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,426.60
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.17 11.32
ROE: -- 10.52 15.18

Latest News about PDG.L

BRIEF-Pendragon HY pretax profit up 9.7 pct

* "BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Pendragon Q1 underlying pretax profit up 17.6 pct

* Strong start to 2017 with significant growth in key market areas of aftersales and used

Apr 27 2017
» More PDG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates