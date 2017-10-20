Industrias Penoles SAB de CV (PENOLES.MX)
PENOLES.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
456.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
456.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.70 (+0.15%)
$0.70 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$456.25
$456.25
Open
$468.84
$468.84
Day's High
$468.84
$468.84
Day's Low
$455.95
$455.95
Volume
282,900
282,900
Avg. Vol
250,433
250,433
52-wk High
$610.05
$610.05
52-wk Low
$370.28
$370.28
About
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the mining industry. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Precious metals, Base metals, Metallurgical and Others. The Precious metals division is responsible for the extraction and processing of silver and gold concentrates. The Base... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$181,348.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|397.48
|Dividend:
|5.44
|Yield (%):
|1.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,702.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.32
|15.18