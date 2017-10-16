Edition:
Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)

PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

668.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs15.40 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs652.60
Open
Rs660.00
Day's High
Rs670.00
Day's Low
Rs660.00
Volume
27,343
Avg. Vol
109,997
52-wk High
Rs702.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00

About

Persistent Systems Limited is engaged in the business of building software products. The Company offers complete product life cycle services. The Company's segments include Infrastructure and Systems, Telecom and Wireless, Life science and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Company's products include Connected Healthcare,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs53,356.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 80.00
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 1.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about PERS.NS

BRIEF-Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 826.2 million rupees versus profit of 734.9 million rupees last year

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems says to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system

* Selected to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system under Ohio's medical marijuana control program'

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct

* June quarter consol profit 750.9 million rupees versus profit of 732.9 million rupees last year

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Persistent Systems ‍unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland

* Says ‍unit in Germany signed deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland to acquire Parx​

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises

* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million

May 09 2017

BRIEF-Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care

* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care

Apr 25 2017

BRIEF-Persistent Systems March-qtr consol profit falls about 0.4 pct

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees

Apr 25 2017
