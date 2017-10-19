Edition:
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR3.SA)

PETR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.05 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.50
Open
R$ 16.55
Day's High
R$ 16.70
Day's Low
R$ 16.54
Volume
5,061,000
Avg. Vol
7,522,319
52-wk High
R$ 19.72
52-wk Low
R$ 12.47

Chart for

About

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.31
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 214,037.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13,044.50
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.29 11.32
ROE: -- 5.55 15.18

Latest News about PETR3.SA

Petrobras sets platform deal with Modec, announces Sepia field production delay

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it has set a deal with Japan's Modec Inc to rent a platform for exploration of the Sepia field, whose production will be delayed until 2021.

Oct 19 2017

Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.79 mln barrels of oil and gas per day in Sept

BRASILIA, Oct 18 Petróleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.79 million barrels worth of oil and gas per day on average in September, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Wednesday.

Oct 18 2017

Petrobras's fuel distribution unit swings to profit ahead of IPO

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, allaying investor concerns ahead of its initial public offering.

Oct 17 2017

Petrobras's fuel distribution unit swings to profit ahead of IPO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, allaying investor concerns ahead of its initial public offering.

Oct 17 2017

Brazil's Petrobras seeks permission to list fuel distribution unit

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Monday it has requested permission from the country's securities regulator CVM to list fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora.

Oct 16 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

Oct 13 2017

Brazil court freezes ex-leader Rousseff's assets over 2006 refinery deal

BRASILIA Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday ordered a freeze of former President Dilma Rousseff's assets as well as those of José Sérgio Gabrielli, ex-head of state-run oil company Petrobras, over a $580 million loss in the 2006 purchase of a Texas refinery.

Oct 11 2017

UPDATE 3-Brazil court freezes ex-leader Rousseff's assets over 2006 refinery deal

BRASILIA, Oct 11 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday ordered a freeze of former President Dilma Rousseff's assets as well as those of José Sérgio Gabrielli, ex-head of state-run oil company Petrobras, over a $580 million loss in the 2006 purchase of a Texas refinery.

Oct 11 2017

Brazil court freezes ex-leader Rousseff's assets over 2006 refinery deal

BRASILIA, Oct 11 Brazil's federal audit court on Wednesday ordered frozen the assets of former president Dilma Rousseff as well as those of José Sérgio Gabrielli, ex-head of state-run oil company Petrobras, over a $580 million loss in the 2006 purchase of a Texas refinery.

Oct 11 2017

Brazil court blocks part of Petrobras' $2.2 billion deal with Total

SAO PAULO A Brazilian federal court has blocked part of a $2.2 billion deal signed earlier this year by Petróleo Brasileiro SA and French oil major Total SA.

Oct 11 2017
