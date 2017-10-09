Edition:
United States

Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)

PETSP.L on London Stock Exchange

181.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.60 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
182.90
Open
182.80
Day's High
183.30
Day's Low
179.40
Volume
1,411,108
Avg. Vol
1,704,901
52-wk High
246.30
52-wk Low
154.10

Chart for

About

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.08
Market Cap(Mil.): £906.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 500.00
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.60 11.32
ROE: -- 11.40 15.18

Latest News about PETSP.L

BRIEF-Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group ‍placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS NOT AT 195P RISK MISSING‍​

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-‍Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice

* ‍BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO'S SHARES CAPITAL

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-Pets At Home says financial outlook for year in line with expectations

* GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.0% TO £256.5M FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Pets at home posts FY group revenue at 834.2 mln stg

* "Existing joint venture vet practices already deliver income to group of £47.1m, but have potential to generate more than £80m when fully mature" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

May 25 2017
» More PETSP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates