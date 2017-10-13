Edition:
United States

Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

PFG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

44.00 (+4.94%)
Prev Close
891.00
Open
890.50
Day's High
940.00
Day's Low
880.50
Volume
2,346,414
Avg. Vol
1,888,270
52-wk High
3,284.00
52-wk Low
426.60

Chart for

About

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company's divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,385.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 148.23
Dividend: 43.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about PFG.L

British debt collector Cabot to launch 1 bln stg IPO next week - source

LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's biggest debt collector Cabot Credit Management is set to launch a stock market debut next week expected to value it at about 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) after a delay last month to revamp its board, a person familiar with the matter said.

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 2-Provident tries to revive home credit unit as annual loss looms

* Still sees FY loss between 80-120 mln stg for home credit unit

Oct 13 2017

Britain's FTSE retreats from record, Provident Financial soars

LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's major share index retreated on Friday, weighed down by engineering group GKN after a profit warning, while Provident Financial soared after the embattled sub-prime lender gave an encouraging trading update.

Oct 13 2017

Provident Financial tries to revive home credit unit as it heads for FY loss

Oct 13 British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc said it has put in place a recovery plan for its struggling home credit business, which is set to post a loss in 2017 of 80 to 120 million pounds ($159.29 million) as it grapples with a staff shortage .

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Provident financial ‍confirms FY dividend will not be paid

* HOME CREDIT BUSINESS RECOVERY PLAN HAS BEEN DEVELOPED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP TO RE-ESTABLISH RELATIONSHIPS WITH CUSTOMERS​

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 1-Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks

* Dunelm Group impresses with sales growth (Adds closing prices)

Oct 11 2017

Mondi drags on Britain's FTSE, Provident Financial sinks

LONDON, Oct 11 British shares dipped slightly on Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a downgrade from Barclays.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-UK's ‍Information Commissioner's Office​ fines Provident Financial's Vanquis Bank

* UK'S ‍INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE​ - ‍BRADFORD-BASED BANK AND LONDON ADVERTISING FIRM FINED OVER ILLEGAL MARKETING​

Oct 10 2017

Cabot IPO delayed as Provident Financial ex-CEO quits board

LONDON Cabot Credit Management's planned 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) initial public offering has been delayed by the resignation from its board of the former boss of Provident Financial.

Sep 11 2017

Cabot IPO delayed as Provident Financial ex-CEO quits board

LONDON, Sept 11 Cabot Credit Management's planned 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) initial public offering has been delayed by the resignation from its board of the former boss of Provident Financial.

Sep 11 2017
» More PFG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates