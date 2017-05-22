Edition:
Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)

PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,799.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
11,801.00
Open
11,758.00
Day's High
11,888.00
Day's Low
11,646.00
Volume
710,940
Avg. Vol
442,616
52-wk High
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00

About

Pioneer Food Group Ltd (Pioneer Foods) is a South Africa-based fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's business includes the production, distribution, marketing and selling of a range of food, beverages and related products. The Company's segments include Essential Foods, Groceries and International. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): R27,536.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 233.38
Dividend: 105.00
Yield (%): 3.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about PFGJ.J

BRIEF-Pioneer Food says HY HEPS fell 47 pct to 253.4 cents/shr

* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017

May 22 2017

BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO

* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group

May 18 2017

BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group sees HY HEPS between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share

* HY HEPS is expected to be between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share compared to 556.4 cents per share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

May 04 2017
