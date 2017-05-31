Edition:
Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)

PFIZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,723.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs1,719.30
Open
Rs1,718.05
Day's High
Rs1,725.00
Day's Low
Rs1,712.70
Volume
1,692
Avg. Vol
12,506
52-wk High
Rs1,957.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,642.00

About

Pfizer Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 140 products across over 15 therapeutic areas. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and exporting pharmaceutical products. The Company offers a range of products for Anti-Allergic, Anti-Diabetic,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.02
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs78,784.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 45.75
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 0.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about PFIZ.NS

BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden

* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden

May 31 2017
