Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)
PFIZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,723.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs3.70 (+0.22%)
Rs1,719.30
Rs1,718.05
Rs1,725.00
Rs1,712.70
1,692
12,506
Rs1,957.00
Rs1,642.00
About
Pfizer Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 140 products across over 15 therapeutic areas. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and exporting pharmaceutical products. The Company offers a range of products for Anti-Allergic, Anti-Diabetic,... (more)
|0.02
|Rs78,784.45
|45.75
|15.00
|0.87
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden