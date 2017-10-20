Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
* P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering
* P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest
** Longest SPX streak since similar 6-week run into early Mar. Though, when that streak ended, index sold off 2.6 pct over next month
Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row
Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. | Video
UPDATE 4-Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row
Oct 20 Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board.
US STOCKS-Tech, bank stocks lift Wall St; tax-cut plan back in focus
* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts
US STOCKS-Bank, tech stocks lift Wall Street
* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts
BRIEF-P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation
* P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zncAQ4) Further company coverage:
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher fueled by tax-cut optimism
* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts
P&G's profit rises on higher sales of home care products
Oct 20 Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co on Friday reported a five percent rise in quarterly profit, as it saw higher sales of fabric softeners and laundry detergents.
