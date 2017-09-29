Edition:
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)

PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

210.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs213.10
Open
Rs213.10
Day's High
Rs213.50
Day's Low
Rs209.50
Volume
25,480
Avg. Vol
397,986
52-wk High
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40

Chart for

About

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a transmission company engaged in the power transmission business with responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System and operation of National and Regional Load Dispatch Centers. The Company's segments include Transmission,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,102,034.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,231.59
Dividend: 3.35
Yield (%): 2.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about PGRD.BO

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln

* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts

* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 30 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates