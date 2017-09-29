Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)
PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
210.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs213.10
Open
Rs213.10
Day's High
Rs213.50
Day's Low
Rs209.50
Volume
25,480
Avg. Vol
397,986
52-wk High
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40
About
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a transmission company engaged in the power transmission business with responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System and operation of National and Regional Load Dispatch Centers. The Company's segments include Transmission,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,102,034.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,231.59
|Dividend:
|3.35
|Yield (%):
|2.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million
BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: