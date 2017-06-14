Edition:
Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)

PGRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,891.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-59.00 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
2,950.00
Open
2,950.00
Day's High
2,974.00
Day's Low
2,891.00
Volume
177,304
Avg. Vol
250,539
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
2,501.00

Peregrine Holdings Limited is a financial services company. The Company provides with investment management solutions in wealth and alternative assets. Its segments include Wealth Management, Asset Management, Broking & Structuring, Stenham and Advisory. The Company operates wealth and asset management through its subsidiaries,... (more)

Beta: 0.40
Market Cap(Mil.): R6,535.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 226.07
Dividend: 155.00
Yield (%): 5.36

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16 pct

* ‍fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million​

Jun 14 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates