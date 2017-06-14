Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)
PGRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,891.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-59.00 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
2,950.00
Open
2,950.00
Day's High
2,974.00
Day's Low
2,891.00
Volume
177,304
Avg. Vol
250,539
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
2,501.00
About
Peregrine Holdings Limited is a financial services company. The Company provides with investment management solutions in wealth and alternative assets. Its segments include Wealth Management, Asset Management, Broking & Structuring, Stenham and Advisory. The Company operates wealth and asset management through its subsidiaries,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R6,535.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|226.07
|Dividend:
|155.00
|Yield (%):
|5.36
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY normalised headline earnings down 16 pct
* fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million