Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)

PGSUS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

29.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.28TL (+0.97%)
Prev Close
28.82TL
Open
29.10TL
Day's High
29.70TL
Day's Low
28.74TL
Volume
2,176,143
Avg. Vol
2,230,430
52-wk High
30.78TL
52-wk Low
11.99TL

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (Pegasus) is a Turkey-based airline company. The Company operates 40 Boeing 737-800s, 2 Boeing 737-400s plus 3 Boeing 737-800s, 2 Airbus A319s, and 1 Airbus A320s with IZair. Under the ownership of ESAS Holding, Pegasus serves 24 destinations within Turkey and 37 internationally. Internationally the... (more)

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): TL3,031.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 102.27
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 6.74 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 11.32
ROE: -- -3.85 15.18

