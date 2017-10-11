Edition:
United States

Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

PHG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

35.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.52 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
€34.88
Open
€35.00
Day's High
€35.42
Day's Low
€34.92
Volume
3,645,891
Avg. Vol
3,014,762
52-wk High
€35.97
52-wk Low
€26.05

Chart for

About

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company's segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): €33,312.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 940.92
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 2.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 163.65 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.60 11.32
ROE: -- 14.98 15.18

Latest News about PHG.AS

Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow

AMSTERDAM Health technology company Philips is suspending the manufacture of some defibrillators in the United States and will make others under heightened scrutiny following criticisms from U.S. regulators, in a move it said would dent profits.

Oct 11 2017

UPDATE 2-Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow

* Latest in a series of disputes with U.S. regulators (Updates with CEO comments, background, shares)

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Philips' subsidiary Philips North America LLC reaches agreement with U.S. DoJ, representing FDA

* PHILIPS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON A CONSENT DECREE FOCUSING ON THE COMPANY’S DEFIBRILLATOR MANUFACTURING IN THE U.S.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Philips and Indonesian Siloam Hospitals sign multi-year partnership agreement

* ‍PHILIPS AND INDONESIAN SILOAM HOSPITALS SIGN MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips reclassified to health care sector by MSCI‍​

* RECLASSIFICATION EFFECTIVE AS OF OPENING OF EUROPEAN MARKETS ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 Source text: http://philips.to/2gxBNPI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Sep 04 2017

Philips nets $7.1 million in patent verdict against Zoll Medical

A federal jury on Thursday ordered medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp to pay Philips a net verdict of $7.1 million for infringing three patents covering technology related to external defibrillators, far less than the Dutch lighting and electronics company had sought.

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Gigastorage files third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands

* Says the company files a third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands with Intellectual Property Court, on July 31, regarding DVD optical disk patent infringement case

Jul 31 2017

Fitch Affirms Royal Philips at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal Philips' (Philips) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is driven by Fitch's expectation that Philips' credit profile will remain in line with the group's ratings, following the announcement of multiple acquisitions, including Spectranetics for EUR1.9 billion, and a new shareholder buyback programme t

Jul 28 2017

Akzo Nobel will hold extra shareholders' meeting on Sept. 8

AMSTERDAM, July 25 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel on Tuesday said it would hold an extra shareholders meeting on Sept 8, on the appointment of a new CEO and to explain its rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($30.63 billion) takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Jul 25 2017

UPDATE 2-Philips upbeat after U.S. business rebounds

* Philips adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) rise 15 percent in Q2

Jul 24 2017
» More PHG.AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates