Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)
PHP.L on London Stock Exchange
120.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.75 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
120.75
Open
121.00
Day's High
121.00
Day's Low
120.00
Volume
741,867
Avg. Vol
797,155
52-wk High
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00
About
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company is the investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It specializes in the ownership of freehold or long leasehold interests in purpose-built... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£719.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|599.53
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.43
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.57
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.36
|15.18