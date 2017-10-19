Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)
PIDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
800.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.50 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs805.40
Open
Rs805.50
Day's High
Rs807.25
Day's Low
Rs797.25
Volume
22,787
Avg. Vol
384,126
52-wk High
Rs868.45
52-wk Low
Rs567.75
About
Pidilite Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of adhesives and glues, including rubber based glues and adhesives. Its segments include Consumer & Bazaar Products, Industrial Products and Others. The Consumer & Bazaar Products segment includes products, such as adhesives, sealants,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs410,709.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|512.81
|Dividend:
|4.75
|Yield (%):
|0.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18