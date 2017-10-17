Edition:
Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)

PIKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,881.65ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-78.35 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
5,960.00
Open
6,050.00
Day's High
6,050.00
Day's Low
5,862.00
Volume
1,417,585
Avg. Vol
1,253,936
52-wk High
7,339.00
52-wk Low
5,460.00

About

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, through its subsidiaries and associates, operates in the retail sector in South Africa and and the rest of the African continent. The Company operates through two segments: South Africa and Rest of Africa. Its South Africa segment operates in various formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): R28,696.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 488.45
Dividend: 33.40
Yield (%): 3.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

BRIEF-Pick n Pay Stores' HEPS up 13.1 pct in 26 weeks to Aug. 27

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33.40 CENTS PER SHARE UP 11.7% ON PRIOR YEAR, IN LINE WITH GROWTH IN HEPS ON A NORMALISED BASIS​

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Pick n Pay Stores says 26-wks EPS expected to be down more than 20 pct

* 26-WKS GROUP EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE DOWN MORE THAN 20%

Jul 31 2017
