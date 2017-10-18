Edition:
Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,768.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.65 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs2,754.30
Open
Rs2,770.00
Day's High
Rs2,785.50
Day's Low
Rs2,756.05
Volume
46,440
Avg. Vol
183,036
52-wk High
Rs3,088.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,366.05

About

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals, including research and development, financial services and information management through its subsidiaries. The Company's pharmaceutical business consists of manufacturing and sale of own and traded bulk drugs and formulations. It operates through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs477,451.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 172.56
Dividend: 21.00
Yield (%): 0.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about PIRA.NS

BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP

* India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million)

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves rights issue for amount upto 20 bln rupees

* Says approves QIP floor price at 2688.35 per equity share‍​

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider ‍raising funds, scheme of amalgamation of units

* Says ‍raising of funds and scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries​

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees

* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees on private placement basis‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vXSY3O Further company coverage:

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves ‍issue of NCDs worth up to 6 bln rupees

* Says approved ‍issue of privately placed secured NCDs up to 6 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fnxR4C Further company coverage:

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 bln rupees‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 billion rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fkEN2m Further company coverage:

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs upto 2.50 bln rupees

* Approved issue of NCDs upto 2.50 billion rupees with an option to retain over-subscription of upto 1.50 billion rupees

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 bln rupees

* Says board to consider and approve issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 billion rupees

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says there is no proposal on interest in Alok Industries stake‍​

* Clarifies on news item "Piramal-Bain stressed assets unit, Aion Capital eye Alok Industries stake"‍​

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says unit, Decision Resources acquires Context Matters

* Piramal Enterprises -unit, decision resources inc acquires context matters inc. Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 16, 2017, titled "Decision Resources Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited acquires Context Matters Inc. ".] Further company coverage:

Aug 16 2017
