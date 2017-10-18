Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP * India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million)

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves rights issue for amount upto 20 bln rupees * Says approves QIP floor price at 2688.35 per equity share‍​

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider ‍raising funds, scheme of amalgamation of units * Says ‍raising of funds and scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries​

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees * Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees on private placement basis‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vXSY3O Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves ‍issue of NCDs worth up to 6 bln rupees * Says approved ‍issue of privately placed secured NCDs up to 6 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fnxR4C Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 bln rupees‍​ * Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 billion rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fkEN2m Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs upto 2.50 bln rupees * Approved issue of NCDs upto 2.50 billion rupees with an option to retain over-subscription of upto 1.50 billion rupees

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 bln rupees * Says board to consider and approve issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 billion rupees

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says there is no proposal on interest in Alok Industries stake‍​ * Clarifies on news item "Piramal-Bain stressed assets unit, Aion Capital eye Alok Industries stake"‍​