Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group Pjc Q2 earnings per share c$0.26 * Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc - ‍for quarter ended September 2, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 4.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard * Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.

UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro buys Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln to stave off looming risks TORONTO, Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third-biggest food retailer, on Monday agreed to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) for cash and stock, paying what analysts said was a "steep" premium to protect against risks facing the retail sector.

Canada's Metro in talks to buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, shares soar Metro Inc , Canada's third-biggest food retailer said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group in a deal that values the company at C$4.5 billion ($3.62 billion), sending shares of the target surging to multi-year highs.

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25 * Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly ‍revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6​ million