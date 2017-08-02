Edition:
United States

Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO)

PKI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.71 (-2.91%)
Prev Close
$24.36
Open
$24.26
Day's High
$24.28
Day's Low
$23.41
Volume
897,811
Avg. Vol
383,352
52-wk High
$32.45
52-wk Low
$23.41

Chart for

About

Parkland Fuel Corporation distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. The Company delivers refined fuels and other petroleum products to motorists, businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. Its segments include Retail Fuels, Commercial Fuels, Parkland USA, Supply and Wholesale, and Corporate. Its Retail Fuels segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,088.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 130.59
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 4.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Latest News about PKI.TO

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel appoints Steven Richardson to its board

* Parkland Fuel Corporation appoints Steven P. Richardson to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel Q2 loss per share C$0.01

* Parkland Fuel Corporation reports Q2 results and increases its 2017 guidance

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland

Jun 27 2017

BRIEF-Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m

May 02 2017
» More PKI.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates