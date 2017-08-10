Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO)
PLC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
20.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.10%)
$0.02 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$20.05
$20.05
Open
$20.14
$20.14
Day's High
$20.14
$20.14
Day's Low
$19.90
$19.90
Volume
8,097
8,097
Avg. Vol
24,045
24,045
52-wk High
$20.88
$20.88
52-wk Low
$14.85
$14.85
About
Park Lawn Corporation provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. The Company's products and services are sold to people on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. It owns and operates over six cemeteries in the Greater Toronto Area and operates the crematorium at the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$307.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.34
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|2.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|55.69
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.68
|15.18
BRIEF-Park Lawn Q2 earnings per share C$0.072
* Q2 revenue C$20.14 million versus C$18.81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PARK LAWN ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO C$70 MLN
* PARK LAWN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING FROM C$60 MILLION TO C$70 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS
BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management
* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering
BRIEF-Park Lawn Q1 earnings per share C$0.117
* Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing