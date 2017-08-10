Edition:
Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO)

PLC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$20.05
Open
$20.14
Day's High
$20.14
Day's Low
$19.90
Volume
8,097
Avg. Vol
24,045
52-wk High
$20.88
52-wk Low
$14.85

Chart for

About

Park Lawn Corporation provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. The Company's products and services are sold to people on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. It owns and operates over six cemeteries in the Greater Toronto Area and operates the crematorium at the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.30
Market Cap(Mil.): $307.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 15.34
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 2.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 55.69 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.05 11.32
ROE: -- 7.68 15.18

Latest News about PLC.TO

BRIEF-Park Lawn Q2 earnings per share C$0.072

* Q2 revenue C$20.14 million versus C$18.81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-PARK LAWN ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO C$70 MLN

* PARK LAWN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING FROM C$60 MILLION TO C$70 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management

* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering

Jun 07 2017

BRIEF-Park Lawn Q1 earnings per share C$0.117

* Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing

May 11 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates