Edition:
United States

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO)

PLI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$1.63
Open
$1.63
Day's High
$1.65
Day's Low
$1.60
Volume
266,025
Avg. Vol
970,525
52-wk High
$3.24
52-wk Low
$1.12

Chart for

About

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.11
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,138.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 707.38
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates