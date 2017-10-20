Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO)
PLI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$1.63
Open
$1.63
Day's High
$1.65
Day's Low
$1.60
Volume
266,025
Avg. Vol
970,525
52-wk High
$3.24
52-wk Low
$1.12
About
Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,138.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|707.38
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18