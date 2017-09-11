Edition:
United States

Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)

PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

263.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs267.25
Open
Rs266.60
Day's High
Rs268.00
Day's Low
Rs256.00
Volume
479,305
Avg. Vol
4,446,854
52-wk High
Rs268.35
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

Chart for

About

Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) is engaged in sale of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). The Company is engaged in the import and re-gasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through the segment of natural gas business. The Company's terminals include Dahej LNG terminal, Kochi LNG terminal, Gangavaram... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs395,175.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,500.00
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.95

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Latest News about PLNG.NS

India Petronet set to buy extra 1 mln T Australian LNG from Exxon - sources

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's Petronet LNG has agreed to buy an additional one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from ExxonMobil's share of the Gorgon project in Australia, two sources said on Monday, after the global giant eased the terms of a previous deal.

Sep 11 2017

ExxonMobil slashes 20-year LNG price to India in bad omen for producers

MELBOURNE, Sept 11 India has won a big price cut on a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with global giant ExxonMobil Corp in a rare contract renegotiation, a bad sign for global producers in a heavily oversupplied market.

Sep 10 2017

India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon: oil minister

NEW DELHI India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Australia’s Gorgon project to make the imported fuel affordable to price-sensitive domestic customers, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Sep 09 2017

India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Australia’s Gorgon project to make the imported fuel affordable to price-sensitive domestic customers, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Sep 09 2017

Malaysia's Petronas eyeing stake in Indian LNG import terminal: IOC

Malaysian state oil firm Petronas[PETR.UL] is looking to buy a stake in Indian Oil Corp's Ennore liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, the Indian firm's chairman said on Wednesday.

Aug 16 2017

India's Petronet: no impact on Qatar LNG as Saudi, others cut ties

NEW DELHI India's Petronet LNG said on Monday it did not expect any impact on gas supplies from Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with the Gulf Arab state accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Jun 05 2017
» More PLNG.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates