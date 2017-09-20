Edition:
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)

PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
€35.51
Open
€35.60
Day's High
€35.88
Day's Low
€35.56
Volume
158,237
Avg. Vol
177,741
52-wk High
€36.97
52-wk Low
€27.31

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA is a France-based plastic processing group with activities in the Automobile and Environment sectors. The Automotive Division comprises two businesses: Auto Exterior parts, offered by Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior, and Fuel Systems provided by Inergy Automotive Systems, among others. The Environment... (more)

Beta: 1.71
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,387.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 150.98
Dividend: 0.49
Yield (%): 1.37

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

BRIEF-Plastic Omnium proposes sales of the Environment division

* PLASTIC OMNIUM: PROPOSED SALE OF THE ENVIRONMENT DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 20 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 1

Aug 1 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3‍​ million euros

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Compagnie plastic omnium sa sells trucks business to german group Mutares AG

* SELLS ITS COMPOSITE PARTS FOR HEAVY GOOD VEHICLES ACTIVITY TO GERMAN GROUP MUTARES AG

Jul 03 2017

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium announces placement of 500 million euro bond issue with European Investors

* PLACEMENT OF A € 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE WITH EUROPEAN INVESTORS

Jun 19 2017

BRIEF-Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros

* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago

Apr 26 2017

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q1 consolidated sales rise to ‍​1.74 billion euros

* Q1 consolidated sales EUR ‍​1.74 billion versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago

Apr 25 2017
