Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)
PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.18 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
€35.51
Open
€35.60
Day's High
€35.88
Day's Low
€35.56
Volume
158,237
Avg. Vol
177,741
52-wk High
€36.97
52-wk Low
€27.31
About
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA is a France-based plastic processing group with activities in the Automobile and Environment sectors. The Automotive Division comprises two businesses: Auto Exterior parts, offered by Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior, and Fuel Systems provided by Inergy Automotive Systems, among others. The Environment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€5,387.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|150.98
|Dividend:
|0.49
|Yield (%):
|1.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Plastic Omnium proposes sales of the Environment division
* PLASTIC OMNIUM: PROPOSED SALE OF THE ENVIRONMENT DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 1
Aug 1 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3 million euros
* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Compagnie plastic omnium sa sells trucks business to german group Mutares AG
* SELLS ITS COMPOSITE PARTS FOR HEAVY GOOD VEHICLES ACTIVITY TO GERMAN GROUP MUTARES AG
BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium announces placement of 500 million euro bond issue with European Investors
* PLACEMENT OF A € 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE WITH EUROPEAN INVESTORS
BRIEF-Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros
* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago
BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q1 consolidated sales rise to 1.74 billion euros
* Q1 consolidated sales EUR 1.74 billion versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago