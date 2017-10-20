Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)
PLP.L on London Stock Exchange
421.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
421.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.24%)
-1.00 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
422.80
422.80
Open
417.20
417.20
Day's High
427.80
427.80
Day's Low
415.30
415.30
Volume
136,755
136,755
Avg. Vol
390,939
390,939
52-wk High
439.50
439.50
52-wk Low
243.90
243.90
About
Polypipe Group plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of plastic piping systems for the residential, commercial, civil and infrastructure sectors. The Company's segments include Residential Piping Systems, Commercial and Infrastructure Piping Systems (UK), and Commercial and Infrastructure (Mainland Europe). The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£836.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|198.36
|Dividend:
|3.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.62
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.06
|15.18