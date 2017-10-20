Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)
PLVP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Plastiques du Val de Loire SA is a France-based company that specializes in the manufacture of complex plastic parts. Using the injection process the Company processes thermoplastic petroleum granules into parts for use in such sectors as television and audio, automobile, telecommunications, electrical, construction and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|20.35
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|18.25
|ROE:
|26.36
