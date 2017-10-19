Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)
PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
538.80INR
19 Oct 2017
538.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs16.50 (+3.16%)
Rs16.50 (+3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs522.30
Rs522.30
Open
Rs524.60
Rs524.60
Day's High
Rs542.00
Rs542.00
Day's Low
Rs524.60
Rs524.60
Volume
74,488
74,488
Avg. Vol
24,794
24,794
52-wk High
Rs559.60
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20
Rs280.20
About
Polyplex Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of thin polyester terephthalate (PET) films. The Company manufactures plastic films and resins. Its geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its business portfolio includes biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films and cast... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,233.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31.98
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|1.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18