Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ_u.TO)

PLZ_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
$4.33
Open
$4.34
Day's High
$4.39
Day's Low
$4.33
Volume
57,513
Avg. Vol
60,920
52-wk High
$5.18
52-wk Low
$4.27

Plaza Retail REIT (Plaza) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company's objective is to deliver a growing yield to unitholders from a diversified portfolio of retail properties. The Company develops, owns and manages retail real estate primarily in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario. The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): $444.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.18
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 6.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about PLZ_u.TO

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 mln

* Plaza Retail REIT announces 8 projects for total capital cost of $13.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT reports qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.096

* Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT AFFO per unit C$0.077 for three months ended March 31

* Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

May 11 2017
