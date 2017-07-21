Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)
PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
1.53BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.02 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.55
Open
R$ 1.54
Day's High
R$ 1.57
Day's Low
R$ 1.53
Volume
783,100
Avg. Vol
1,257,364
52-wk High
R$ 1.88
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19
About
Paranapanema S.A. is an independent producer of primary copper. The Company's activities include the production and trade of electrolytic copper, its by-products and related services, as well as semi-manufactured copper and its alloys products. The Company's products for the copper industry include cathode, rod, drawn wire,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,054.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|688.93
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,702.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.32
|15.18
Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema
SAO PAULO Glencore Plc has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.
