Paranapanema SA (PMAM3.SA)

PMAM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

1.53BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.02 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.55
Open
R$ 1.54
Day's High
R$ 1.57
Day's Low
R$ 1.53
Volume
783,100
Avg. Vol
1,257,364
52-wk High
R$ 1.88
52-wk Low
R$ 1.19

Paranapanema S.A. is an independent producer of primary copper. The Company's activities include the production and trade of electrolytic copper, its by-products and related services, as well as semi-manufactured copper and its alloys products. The Company's products for the copper industry include cathode, rod, drawn wire,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 1,054.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 688.93
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,702.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.21 11.32
ROE: -- 0.32 15.18

Latest News about PMAM3.SA

Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

SAO PAULO Glencore Plc has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

Jul 21 2017

