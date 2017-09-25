Edition:
Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)

PMO.L on London Stock Exchange

63.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
63.25
Open
63.25
Day's High
64.50
Day's Low
62.50
Volume
3,057,346
Avg. Vol
5,902,487
52-wk High
99.50
52-wk Low
42.75

About

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company's operations are located and managed in six... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.63
Market Cap(Mil.): £323.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 514.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about PMO.L

UPDATE 1-CML to invest $182 mln in infrastructure for Premier Oil's UK gas field

LONDON, Sept 25 CATS Management Limited (CML), a UK gas infrastructure company owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, will invest 135 million pounds ($182 million) to build the infrastructure for Premier Oil's Tolmount gas field in the North Sea.

Sep 25 2017

Premier Oil seeks buyer for stake in North Sea gas field

LONDON Premier Oil is seeking to sell half of its stake in the Babbage gas field in the North Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters, as it tries to pay down a heavy debt pile it accrued during the oil market downturn.

Sep 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Premier Oil upgrades production guidance, Mexico field resources

* Zama breakeven may be as low as $28 a barrel -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analyst)

Aug 24 2017

Premier Oil lifts production guidance as fields exceed expectations

Aug 24 North Sea-focused Premier Oil has raised its 2017 production forecast by up to 7 percent on the back of a forecast-beating performance at its fields that also improved its cash flow and helped it pay down debt.

Aug 24 2017

Premier to sell stake in western Europe's largest onshore oilfield

North-Sea focused Premier Oil has agreed to sell its stake in British onshore oilfield Wytch Farm for $200 million to an undisclosed buyer, the company said on Tuesday.

Aug 22 2017

UPDATE 1-Premier Oil names Roy Franklin as chairman

Aug 10 Premier Oil Plc has hired oil and gas industry veteran Roy Franklin as its chairman to succeed Mike Welton, who said in March that he would step down on appointment of a successor.

Aug 10 2017

Oil falls 2 percent, weighed by ample OPEC supply

NEW YORK Oil dropped about 2 percent from a two-month high on Tuesday as major world oil producers kept pumping out supply, causing investors to worry that several weeks of steady gains had pushed the rally too far, too fast.

Aug 01 2017

European oil producers' weak hedging shows bet on price rebound

* Premier Oil has hedged less than 10 pct of 2018 oil, gas output

Jul 31 2017

Oil rallies 3 percent as U.S. shale shows signs of slowdown

NEW YORK Oil rose 3.3 percent on Tuesday to the highest close in more than a month, a day after U.S. oil producer Anadarko said it would cut capital spending plans and Saudi Arabia vowed to reduce crude exports to help curb global oversupply.

Jul 25 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates