PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)
PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,486.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.00 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,481.35
Open
Rs1,483.70
Day's High
Rs1,494.85
Day's Low
Rs1,483.00
Volume
10,255
Avg. Vol
198,399
52-wk High
Rs1,717.65
52-wk Low
Rs791.75
About
PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) is an India-based housing finance company. The Company provides housing loans to individuals and corporate bodies for construction, purchase, and repair and up gradation of houses. It also provides loans for commercial space, loan against property and loan for purchase of residential plots.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs247,605.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|166.59
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18
BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit after tax 1.85 billion rupees versus profit 959 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-PNB Housing Finance seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 350 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise 350 billion rupees via issue of NCDs on private placement basis
BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 1.52 billion rupees versus profit 1.03 billion rupees year ago