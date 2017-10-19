PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCI.NS)
PNCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.00INR
19 Oct 2017
157.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs157.00
Rs157.00
Open
Rs157.85
Rs157.85
Day's High
Rs158.25
Rs158.25
Day's Low
Rs156.15
Rs156.15
Volume
29,460
29,460
Avg. Vol
200,171
200,171
52-wk High
Rs168.50
Rs168.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.25
Rs93.25
About
PNC Infratech Limited is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The Company is primarily engaged in the areas of infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, flyovers, power transmission lines, airport runways and other infrastructure activities. The Company's segments include EPC Contract... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs40,212.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|256.54
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18