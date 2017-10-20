Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)
POLYP.L on London Stock Exchange
905.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
905.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.50 (-0.82%)
-7.50 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
913.00
913.00
Open
907.50
907.50
Day's High
918.00
918.00
Day's Low
903.50
903.50
Volume
719,843
719,843
Avg. Vol
966,325
966,325
52-wk High
1,367.91
1,367.91
52-wk Low
723.00
723.00
About
Polymetal International plc is a gold and silver mining company operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The Company operates through nine segments: Voro (CJSC Gold of Northern Urals); Okhotsk operations (LLC Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company and Svetloye LLC); Dukat (JSC Magadan Silver); Omolon (Omolon Gold Mining... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,885.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|430.12
|Dividend:
|10.69
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.95
|15.18