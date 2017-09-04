Edition:
Marcopolo SA (POMO4.SA)

POMO4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

4.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.07 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.24
Open
R$ 4.30
Day's High
R$ 4.43
Day's Low
R$ 4.29
Volume
4,847,200
Avg. Vol
4,491,371
52-wk High
R$ 4.80
52-wk Low
R$ 2.32

Chart for

About

Marcopolo SA, formerly Marcopolo SA - Carrocerias e Onibus, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of buses. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Industrial and Finance. The Industrial division focuses on designing, producing and distributing bus bodies and spare parts. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 3,727.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 925.20
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 2.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.92 11.32
ROE: -- 9.60 15.18

Latest News about POMO4.SA

Brazil bus maker Marcopolo keeps factory closed after blaze

SAO PAULO Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo SA kept its biggest factory in the country closed on Monday after a fire that did not damage the assembly line there, according to the company.

Sep 04 2017

Firefighters battle blaze at Brazil's biggest bus factory

BRASILIA A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the biggest bus factory in Brazil and firefighters were working to bring the flames under control, the factory's owner, Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo S.A., said.

Sep 03 2017

