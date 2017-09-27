Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)
PONY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
$2.81
Open
$2.84
Day's High
$2.88
Day's Low
$2.81
Volume
326,048
Avg. Vol
609,757
52-wk High
$10.50
52-wk Low
$2.80
About
Painted Pony Energy Ltd, formerly Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd, is a Canada-based natural gas company. Its principal business activity is the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in western Canada. It is focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$462.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|161.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.86
|15.18
BRIEF-Painted Pony announces executive appointment
* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - Rick Kessy appointed as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans
* Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans
BRIEF-Painted Pony enters into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital
* Painted Pony announces strategic financing, executive appointment, record production volumes, and second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
BRIEF-Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO
* Painted Pony Energy - John H. Van de Pol, CFO, has advised Painted Pony's board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire