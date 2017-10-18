Edition:
United States

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)

POT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.31CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
$24.04
Open
$24.15
Day's High
$24.32
Day's Low
$24.08
Volume
661,767
Avg. Vol
1,470,412
52-wk High
$26.62
52-wk Low
$20.68

Chart for

About

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.46
Market Cap(Mil.): $16,179.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 840.16
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 2.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Latest News about POT.TO

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

2:00am EDT

BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India

* Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India

Oct 18 2017

RPT-UPDATE 1-Minerals firm K+S to keep salt operations - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 German minerals miner K+S will rule out a separate listing of its salt activities, owner of the Morton Salt brand, when it unveils the results of a strategic review on Monday, a person familiar with the company's thinking said.

Oct 04 2017

UPDATE 1-Potash Corp hires banks to explore sale of SQM stake - paper

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc has hired Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch to explore selling its 32 percent stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), Chilean paper La Tercera reported on Saturday.

Sep 23 2017

Potash Corp hires banks to explore sale of SQM stake: La Tercera

SANTIAGO Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc has hired Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch to explore selling its 32 percent stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) , Chilean paper La Tercera reported on Saturday.

Sep 23 2017

Potash Corp hires banks to explore sale of SQM stake - La Tercera

SANTIAGO, Sept 23 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc has hired Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch to explore selling its 32 percent stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM), Chilean paper La Tercera reported on Saturday.

Sep 23 2017

Potash Corp to temporarily reduce Canada potash production

Sept 20 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Wednesday it would curtail production temporarily at two Canadian mines, as part of a longstanding strategy to match supply to demand.

Sep 20 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financials, Agrium-Potash Corp deal OK

TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by financial sector gains and moves higher in shares of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after a competition watchdog gave their planned merger a green light.

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Agrium and Potashcorp receive Canadian regulatory clearance for merger

* Agrium and Potashcorp receive unconditional Canadian regulatory clearance for merger

Sep 11 2017

Canada competition watchdog will not challenge Agrium, Potash merger

OTTAWA Canada's competition watchdog said on Monday it will not challenge a proposed merger between Agrium Inc and Potash Corp , saying the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the fertilizer industry.

Sep 11 2017
» More POT.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Agrium Inc. (AGU.TO) $135.79 +1.24
Mosaic Co (MOS.N) $21.41 +0.31
ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL.TA) 1,453.00 -12.00
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF.N) $36.99 +0.66
K&S AG (SDFGn.DE) €20.94 +0.28
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQMa.SN) -- --
Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS.OQ) $49.43 +0.38
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI.N) $3.78 -0.05

Earnings vs. Estimates