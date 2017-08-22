Edition:
Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)

PPB.L on London Stock Exchange

7,750.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-25.00 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
7,775.00
Open
7,770.00
Day's High
7,815.00
Day's Low
7,745.00
Volume
139,495
Avg. Vol
185,109
52-wk High
9,219.80
52-wk Low
6,622.60

About

Overall

Financials

Latest News about PPB.L

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources

LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Aug 22 2017

UPDATE 1-Paddy Power Betfair extends losses on sluggish European growth

Paddy Power Betfair CEO sees successor in place in six to 12 months

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says H2 started in line with expectations

UPDATE 1-European shares dip as Paddy Power, PostNL losses outweigh strong miners

UPDATE 1-Resources stocks help keep Britain's FTSE 100 at 7-week high

Resources stocks help keep Britain's FTSE 100 at 7-week high

UPDATE 2-Paddy Power Betfair's shares slump after CEO says to step down

European shares dip as Paddy Power, PostNL losses outweigh strong miners

