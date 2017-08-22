Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.L)

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

UPDATE 1-Paddy Power Betfair extends losses on sluggish European growth * Departing chief says long-term strategic position sound (Adds details, share price, analyst quotes)

Paddy Power Betfair CEO sees successor in place in six to 12 months DUBLIN, Aug 8 Paddy Power Betfair's new chief executive Peter Jackson will take up the role within the next six to 12 months, the gambling firm's outgoing CEO said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says H2 started in line with expectations * H1 online revenue up 10 percent year-on-year, or 15 percent excluding euro 2016, australia up 16 percent

UPDATE 1-European shares dip as Paddy Power, PostNL losses outweigh strong miners * Full euro strength impact to materialise in Q3 (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

UPDATE 1-Resources stocks help keep Britain's FTSE 100 at 7-week high * Paddy Power Betfair slumps after CEO to leave (Updates prices at close)

Resources stocks help keep Britain's FTSE 100 at 7-week high LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's top share index powered ahead on Monday, helped by gains among commodity-related firms though shares in Paddy Power Betfair slumped after its CEO announced plans to step down.

UPDATE 2-Paddy Power Betfair's shares slump after CEO says to step down * Shares fall 8.5 percent (Adds bullets; background on Corcoran)