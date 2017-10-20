Edition:
United States

BTG Pactual Participations Ltd (PPLA11.SA)

PPLA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

1.65BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.65
Open
R$ 1.66
Day's High
R$ 1.67
Day's Low
R$ 1.63
Volume
76,400
Avg. Vol
738,877
52-wk High
R$ 10.71
52-wk Low
R$ 1.60

Chart for

About

BTG Pactual Participations Ltd. (BTGP) is a Bermuda-based company. The Company is a sole owner of BTG Bermuda LP Holdco Ltd.

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 13,990.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 595.53
Dividend: 0.69
Yield (%): 9.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.