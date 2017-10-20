BTG Pactual Participations Ltd (PPLA11.SA)
PPLA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
1.65BRL
20 Oct 2017
1.65BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 1.65
R$ 1.65
Open
R$ 1.66
R$ 1.66
Day's High
R$ 1.67
R$ 1.67
Day's Low
R$ 1.63
R$ 1.63
Volume
76,400
76,400
Avg. Vol
738,877
738,877
52-wk High
R$ 10.71
R$ 10.71
52-wk Low
R$ 1.60
R$ 1.60
About
BTG Pactual Participations Ltd. (BTGP) is a Bermuda-based company. The Company is a sole owner of BTG Bermuda LP Holdco Ltd.
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 13,990.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|595.53
|Dividend:
|0.69
|Yield (%):
|9.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.84
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.