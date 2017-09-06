Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.NS)
PREG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
284.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.85 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs282.10
Open
Rs283.50
Day's High
Rs290.00
Day's Low
Rs280.35
Volume
32,055
Avg. Vol
273,743
52-wk High
Rs306.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.00
About
Prestige Estates Projects Limited is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company's principal products/services include Development and construction of Properties, Leasing of commercial properties and Share of profit /loss from partnership firm. The Company operates in five segments: Residential, Commercial,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs106,856.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|375.00
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|0.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures worth upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9lweJ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects appoints Venkat K Narayana as CEO
* Appoints VVBS Sarma as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0u3zR) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects to consider issuance of NCDs
* Says may consider issuance of non- convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: